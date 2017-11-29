Pitbulls doing well

REP CRICKETERS: Chris Pilgrim of Pacman Truss and Frames, Proserpine Junior Cricket Association's president Shane Knight, Karen Patullo of Mick's Mobile Computer Service and Chris Harvey of Proserpine Rotary with the Junior Proserpine Pitbulls at the beginning of the Pitbulls' season this year.

REP CRICKETERS: Chris Pilgrim of Pacman Truss and Frames, Proserpine Junior Cricket Association's president Shane Knight, Karen Patullo of Mick's Mobile Computer Service and Chris Harvey of Proserpine Rotary with the Junior Proserpine Pitbulls at the beginning of the Pitbulls' season this year. Peter Carruthers

IN THEIR first outing in the Mackay junior cricket competition, the Proserpine Under-12 Pitbulls have so far this season notched up two good wins.

Last week, the team travelled to Walkerstone and thanks to an outstanding 74-run knock by all-rounder Lachlan Altmann came away with another win.

The 13-year-old has also been selected to represent Mackay and the Whitsundays when the team travels to the Gold Coast during the Christmas school holidays.

Corey Dwyer has excelled this season with the bat and behind the stumps, and has been selected to represent Mackay and the Whitsundays' Under-12 team who head to the Gold Coast on December 12 to play matches against other Queensland teams.

Other young cricket guns Michael Pettiford and Jack Dwyer have been selected for the Under-14s and will play in matches in Brisbane.

Under-16 player Noel Waipape will play for the Mackay/Whitsunday team who take to the field at state titles in Mackay.

Waipape is already an accomplished all-rounder - who can hit you for six and turn around and bowl middle stump - regularly stepping up to play in the adult Proserpine cricket competition.

Secretary of the Proserpine Junior Cricket Club, Melinda Dwyer, was proud of the young cricketers' efforts this season.

"They have all played well and it has been a good experience for them,” she said.

On Friday, the Commonwealth Bank will present a $4000 cheque to be used over two years through the Grass Roots Cricket grants program.