Pitt’s lover’s ‘open marriage’ with man, 68

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend is reportedly married to a 68-year-old man with whom she shares a son, according to a report.

German model Nicole Poturalski, 27, was linked to the Oscar winning actor late last week when the pair were spotted arriving in the south of France for a holiday.

But Poturalksi has been married to well-known German restaurateur Roland Mary, 68, for eight years, and the couple have a 7-year-old son, the Daily Mail reports.

But Mary, who owns the trendy Borchardt restaurant in Berlin and is reportedly on his fourth marriage and doesn't mind his much-younger wife dating the hunky Hollywood superstar.

"They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage,' " the source said of Poturalski and Mary.

"He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy."

It appears that Poturalski, whose relationship with Pitt, 56, was confirmed last week, may have even met the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star at her husband's restaurant last summer.

Pitt was there promoting the Quentin Tarantino movie at the time.

The Polish-born model then flew to Los Angeles a few weeks later, and she and Pitt began hooking up. They were pictured attending a Kanye West concert in November.

Pitt's hot romance comes as his court battle with ex Angelina Jolie is heating up, too.

Jolie is trying to get the judge tossed from their divorce case, claiming the jurist hasn't been forthright enough about previous dealings with one of Pitt's lawyers. Pitt's lawyers noted in responding court papers that the judge is the one who Jolie picked to marry them in 2014.

A rep for Pitt declined comment on Poturalski. Neither the model nor her husband could immediately be reached for comment.

