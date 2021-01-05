Pixar boss explains Toy Story plot hole

Toy Story is a beloved animated series the world over, but many fans have always been baffled by one major plot hole.

Toy Story is a beloved animated series the world over, but many fans have always been irritated by one major plot hole.

The first Toy Story film hit cinemas in 1995 and was followed up with three more successful films, The Sun reports.

Made by animation studio Pixar, the Toy Story film franchise has millions of fans around the world, but many who still wonder about a major issue with the plot.

Buzz Lightyear, like the other toys in Andy's room, would go rigid around humans - even though he believed he was a real spaceman and not a toy.

Now Pixar boss Pete Docter has finally addressed this glaring issue.

Docter revealed the movie's creators have always had "a lot of explanations" on why Buzz went rigid but never went public with them because "nobody cared" enough.

"We went through a lot of discussion on Toy Story, the first one, about like, 'If Buzz doesn't know he's a toy, why does he go rigid when a kid walks in the room?'" Docter told The Huffington Post US.

"We had a lot of explanations and talk about that, too. And in the end, nobody cared."

He added: "I think the short answer is you just have to kind of try to guess where the audience is going to find importance, or at least push their interest there."

The renewed interest in the character comes after Disney announced a Buzz Lightyear prequel.

Captain America himself Chris Evans, will voice the famous space toy in the upcoming film called Lightyear.

Previously voiced by Home Improvement's Tim Allen, the new film will explore Buzz Lightyear's life.

Evans cleared up any confusion about the film's premise.

"Just to be clear, this isn't Buzz Lightyear the toy. This is the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that the toy is based on," he tweeted in December.

Lightyear is due for release on Disney+ on June 17, 2022.

