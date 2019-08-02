Places where child sex victims are forced to wait

Shadow Minister for Families Linda Burney is calling for a parliamentary committee to be launched to oversee the redress scheme. Picture: AAP

THOUSANDS of survivors of child sex abuse are being kept waiting for compensation a year after the launch of a national redress scheme as more than 80 institutions delay signing on.

Swimming Australia and Tennis NSW are among the organisations that have yet to sign up to the scheme.

More than 4100 applicants are now waiting for redress, while just 229 compensation claims have been paid, according to the latest data.

Survivors cannot receive compensation until the institute they suffered abuse in signs on to the scheme.

It's prompted fresh calls from Labor for a parliamentary committee to oversee the redress scheme.

"We are getting enormous feedback about the need for scrutiny of this scheme and that's what we're really trying to put in place here," Labor's spokeswoman for families and social services Linda Burney told ABC radio today.

"The real concern is that the people that were abused in institutions are getting older, they're getting sicker and they're dying and this is urgent," she said.

The committee could examine ways to pressure institutions to sign on to the scheme, she said.

Survivors have also raised concerns about the amount being paid.

Few have received the maximum payment of $150,000.

The current average payment is about $83,000.

About $19 million has been paid to survivors in total so far and it's estimated up to 60,000 Australians could eventually apply for redress.

More than a dozen organisations have signed on to the scheme since February, when the federal government opted to publish a list naming and shaming institutions that had yet to join.

A number of Scouts organisations, Sydney private school Knox Grammar and the Uniting Church are among the groups that have since signed on.

Institutions that have not yet joined the Scheme:

Anglican Diocese of Bathurst - Intending to join, Fourth quarter of 2019

Anglican Diocese of Riverina - Intending to join, Fourth quarter of 2019

Anglican Diocese of The Murray - Intending to join, Fourth quarter of 2019

Australian Christian Churches - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019

Australian Institute of Music - Intending to join

Australian Indigenous Ministries

Baptists NT - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Baptists QLD

Barnardos Australia - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019

Brisbane Grammar

Catholic - Augustinians - Order of Saint Augustine

Catholic - Australian Ursulines - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - Brigidine Sisters, Intending to join - Second quarter of 2020

Catholic - Blessed Sacrament Fathers

Catholic - Capuchin Franciscan Friars, Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - Columban Fathers - St Columban's Mission Society, Intending to join

Catholic - Daughters of Charity

Catholic - Daughters of Our Lady of Compassion

Catholic - Dominican Province of the Assumption (Dominican Friars), Intending to join

Catholic - Dominican Sisters of Eastern Australia and Solomon Islands, Intending to join

Catholic - Eparchy of St Peter and Paul of Melbourne

Catholic - Faithful Companions of Jesus

Catholic - Franciscan Friars, Intending to join

Catholic - Franciscan Sisters of the Heart of Jesus

Catholic - Good Samaritan Education- Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - Good Samaritan Sisters - Institute of the Sisters of the Good Samaritan of the order of St Benedict, Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - Good Shepherd Sisters - Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd (Sisters of the Good Shepherd), Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019

Catholic - Loreto Sisters - Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Catholic - MercyCare WA, Intending to join

Catholic - Missionaries of God's Love, Intending to join

Catholic - Missionaries of the Sacred Heart, Intending to join

Catholic - Missionary Franciscan Sisters of the Immaculate Conception

Catholic - Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart

Catholic - Missionary Society of St Paul - Intending to join

Catholic - Norbertine Canons - Canons Regular of Premontre - Intending to join

Catholic - Order of Brothers of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary of Mt Carmel (Camelites)

Catholic - Order of Friars Minor Conventual

Catholic - Passionist Fathers - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019

Catholic - Patrician Brothers - Congregation of the Brothers of St Patrick - Intending to join

Catholic - Presentation Sisters - Victoria - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - Redemptorists - Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer

Catholic - Resurrection Sisters

Catholic - Salvatorian Fathers - Society of the Divine Saviour

Catholic - Scalabrinians - Pious Society of St Charles, Intending to join - Fourth quarter of

Catholic - Secular Institute of the Schoenstatt Sisters of Mary

Catholic - Servite Friars - Order of Servants of Mary

Catholic - Sisters of Charity of Australia - Intending to join

Catholic - Sisters of Mercy - North Sydney - Intending to join, Second quarter of 2019

Catholic - Sisters of Nazareth

Catholic - SDC Brothers - Society of Christian Doctrine

Catholic - Sister of St Joseph (Lochinvar)Intending to joinThird quarter of 2019

Catholic - Society of Catholic Apostolic Australia (Pallottine Fathers and Brothers or Pallottine Community)Intending to join

Catholic - Society of the Divine Word - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - Society of Saint Vincent de Paul - Intending to join, Third quarter of 2019

Catholic - St John of God Brothers, also known as the Hospitaller Order of St John of God (the Hospitallers) - Intending to join Second quarter of 2019

Catholic - The Maronite Sisters of the Holy Family

Catholic - Vincentians - The Congregation of the Mission (Vincentian Fathers) - Intending to join Second quarter of 2019

Church of England Boys' Society

Churches of Christ institutions in Australia

Disability Trust

Fairbridge Society

Football NSW

Gold Coast Family Support Group (now FSG Australia)

Hunter Aboriginal Children's Services (HACS)

Interchange Shoalhaven

Jehovah's Witnesses

Lutheran Church of Australia Inc.

Presbyterian Church ACT

Presbyterian Church NSW

Presbyterian Church TAS

Presbyterian Church VIC - Intending to join

Presbyterian Church WA

RG Dance Pty Ltd

Satyanada Yoga Ashram

Seventh Day Adventist - Intending to join

St Johns Ambulance

Swimming Australia

Tennis NSW

The King's School, Parramatta

The Legacy Clubs in Australia

(The Legacy Club of Brisbane is participating)

Yeshiva Centre and the Yeshiva College Bondi

Yeshivah Centre and the Yeshivah College Melbourne - Intending to join