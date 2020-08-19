Plan floated for parking permit for Whitsunday tourism operators

Parking at the Airlie Beach Lagoon has been made free again, prompting calls from Division 2 councillor Al Grundy to extend the assistance to tourism operators. Picture: Laura Thomas

A WHITSUNDAY tourism operator has welcomed the Whitsunday Regional Council’s proposal to explore a parking permit system, saying it would provide “tangible, practical help” during tough times for the industry.

In last week’s council meeting, councillors agreed unanimously to reintroduce free parking at the lagoon and Broadwater carparks until September 23 when it will be reassessed.

Cr Grundy also pushed for parking to be made free at the council owned carparks at Port of Airlie and Coral Sea Marina, saying tourism operators needed a helping hand as well.

However, the proximity to privately-owned carparks means council must abide by guidelines regarding competitive neutrality, with Mayor Andrew Willcox saying it would be unfair to “use our horsepower against a private citizen and offer free parking right next door”.

Instead, council officers will prepare a report exploring the feasibility of a permit system for tourism operators using council carparks at Coral Sea Marina and Port of Airlie.

Apollo Whitsundays owner Rick Mark said a parking permit at Coral Sea Marina would provide “tangible, practical help” to tourism operators. Picture: Laura Thomas

Apollo Whitsundays owner Rick Mark welcomed the idea, saying parking was a “significant cost” for the region’s tour operators.

Mr Mark estimated parking cost him about $100 a week before coronavirus.

With less tours going out, Mr Mark has been doing more maintenance on the boat to keep it in condition, which means more days are spent down at the marina and in turn, higher parking costs are incurred.

“The problem is that if we’re going to provision, if we’re going to maintain, if we’re going to affect repairs on the boat, we need to be able to take tools and items to and from that marina to be able to do that,” he said.

“That ends up becoming a fairly significant cost on top of other significant costs as well.

“We have to pay more parking fees than we did previously because we’re there more because we’re not going out as much.”

Division 2 councillor Al Grundy pushed for parking assistance for tourism operators. Picture: GW3

Mr Mark said a parking permit would provide workers with “tangible, practical help”, and referenced the assistance provided by owner of Coral Sea Marina Paul Darrouzet who had lowered berthing fees at his own expense to help operators.

“I think that if the marina owner can put his hand up and give us a hand, I think it’s timely for council to do something along those lines as well,” he said.

The council owned carparks cost $5 for two to four hours, $8 for four to 12 hours and $10 for 12 to 24 hours.

Cr Grundy said for people working on boats, those costs would quickly add up.

“A lot of the tourism businesses are still struggling and they’re probably operating in the vicinity of 40 to 50 per cent,” he said.

“Many of the staff that you would normally have rostered five days a week may only be working two or three days a week, and those people will be on JobKeeper.

“The last thing we really want is for those people to then have to pay out fees every time they need to go to work for carparking, because it’s a charge that if we could offset for the time being while COVID is on, it will help those people in their day to day living expenses.”

Cr Grundy said a permit system would probably involve approaching marine businesses and getting a list of staff members and vehicle registrations.

He also noted that while the region had good public transport, a lot of tours departed at times when the buses were not running.

From July 2019 to June 2020, the council reported a revenue of $234,961.20 from parking at Port of Airlie and $159,042 from parking at Abell Point Marina.

Cr Grundy did not believe a permit system would result in a decrease in revenue from parking for the council or private owners of carparks.

“I think those facilities are available for the people that are using the marine park and going out on the tours,” he said.

“Both the council carparks and the commercial carparks would still have revenue flowing from the visitors that are parking their vehicles and doing the day tours or the overnight tours.”

The report on parking permits will be presented to the council at the next ordinary meeting on August 26.