Plan to find new name for monster $9.5 billion satellite city

The new monster suburb north of Brisbane was dubbed Caboolture West almost a decade ago but council has unveiled a plan to give it a new name.

Moreton Bay Regional Council voted in favour of the plan to rename the Caboolture West precinct during its meeting on February 3.

The $9.5 billion development, to be formed over the next 40 years, is bounded by the D'Aguilar Highway to the north, Caboolture River Road to the south and west of Old North Road.

It is proposed to be home to 68,7000 new residents and have room for 26,900 homes as well as 12 schools, retail hubs and a private hospital.

Councillor Tony Latter (Div 12) asked the council to consider giving residents a chance to help come up with the name for the new suburb.

Cr Latter said he'd like the name to both reflect the region's rich history and also set the tone for its identity moving forward.

"I have spent a lot of time talking with locals who grew up in Rocksberg, Upper Caboolture, Moorina and Bellmere which will be affected most by this development," said Cr Latter.

"There are generations of Indigenous people connected to these lands dating back thousands of years, as well as families and farmers for hundreds of years, so it's important that these groups have input throughout the process."

"In doing this we will both protect the existing identity of the Caboolture area, while creating a new community with its own CBD and its own identity."

Mayor Peter Flannery and all other councillors supported the idea.

"This will be Council's single biggest residential development project so it's important that we get the name right from the outset and start development on the right foot," Cr Flannery said.

"While this 6,663-hectare area is west of the Caboolture region, I agree that we need a new name that foundation residents of this new community can embrace and define as their own.

The site on Hausmann Lane in Upper Caboolture that will be developed into 27,000 new homes as part of the Caboolture West precinct. Photo: AAP/ Sarah Marshall

"The 'Caboolture West' development area will cater for roughly 26,900 new homes and 68,700 new residents over an even longer period, so we want the name to be something that stands the test of time.

Council CEO Greg Chemello will report back to council by the end of March with a recommended approach to consulting on a new name for Caboolture West and officially declaring the new title.

