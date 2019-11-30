Plan to keep Whitsunday sharks in check

A local Whitsunday fisherman, restaurant owner and tourism provider has suggested a plan to ensure no more shark attacks happen in the Whitsundays.

A SPATE of shark attacks in the idyllic waters of the Whitsundays threatens to do

irreparable harm to the region’s tourism industry.

While the wheels of bureaucracy grind slowly towards a solution a locals are proposing a “proactive plan” to keep swimmers safe while also considering the region’s fishermen.

Restaurateur and fisherman Kevin Collins is involved in a push to have areas within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park to be rezoned.

“Tourism operators and fishermen are often side by side, in the same areas, which increases the risk of clashes, presence of sharks and finger pointing,” he said.

“As fishermen, we know there is a shark problem.

“There are clearly a lot less turtles, virtually no dugong and as fishos we are seeing a lot more sharks, bigger sharks, bolder sharks and they have clearly become habitualised to associate boats and fishing with food.”

Commercial net fishermen Nathan Rynn, Travis Rynn and deckhand Jaii Wagner next to a 3.1m and a 2.9m bull shark caught off very close to the coast of Bowen's Queen's Beach.

Mr Collins said reef damage caused by Cyclone Debbie had pushed in-water tourist programs and fishing closer than before.

“God forbid there was another attack on a snorkeler and 50 yards away someone was fishing,” he said.

“It is going to get messy … there is going to be blame. It is about being proactive and trying to separate those two activities so this potential conflict does not occur.”

The suggested trade off includes a new Green Zone, to be introduced at Saba Bay, Stonehaven Bay and Peter Bay.

Queensland Fisheries authorities deal with tiger sharks after separate attacks on a woman and a young girl in the Whitsundays in 2018. Picture: 9 NEWS

In return fishers would get an area of similar size, including Armit and Pine islands and Jenesta Bay.

While the idea has drawn a positive response from the Whitsunday community, the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority said it did not think a rezoning structure would be the “most effective” measure to control sharks.

“Zoning is only one part of effective management of the marine park and a range of issues are more appropriately dealt with by other tools and approaches,” a spokesperson said.

“The current zoning came into effect in 2004 and long-term monitoring has shown that the zoning is effective in affording a range of benefits to the resilience of the Great Barrier Reef.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to rethink any behaviours likely to attract sharks to the area.”

In a statement, the GBRMPA said a study undertaken by Biopixel Oceans Foundation and James Cook University suggested sharks were being attracted by people throwing food overboard.

This research found most sharks in the Whitsundays spent “considerable time” moving between the coast, islands and offshore reefs.

“The Shark Control Program scientific working group are hearing anecdotal reports of sharks becoming habitualised but no formal reports have been made by fishers,” the GBRMPA spokesperson said.

“The Authority is continuing to work with the community and marine industries to remove or reduce the risk of those behaviours likely to attract sharks — including the feeding of fish, the discarding of food and fish scraps from vessels.”

The Daily Mercury contacted the Department of Tourism, which chose not to answer.