Menu
Login

World Cup mid-air emergency
News

World Cup team’s mid-air emergency

19th Jun 2018 8:15 AM

SAUDI Arabia's official team plane was forced to make an emergency landing after catching fire with the World Cup squad on board.

Shocking footage shows bright orange flames billowing from the 12-year-old jet's engines as it approached Rostov airport - where the team will take on Uruguay on Thursday morning (AEST).

An official statement read from the football association read: "The Saudi Football Federation wishes to reassure everyone about the safety of all members of the mission of the national team after a minor technical malfunction in an engine.

"The plane landed a few minutes ago at Rostov on Don Airport, and UNOMIG personnel are now safely heading to their residence."

The shaken players filmed themselves leaving the plane - a Russian Airlines Airbus A319-100 - shortly after landing.

They are hoping to redeem themselves after a humiliating 5-0 loss to hosts Russia last Thursday.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Related Items

Show More
editors picks mid-air emergency russia 2018 saudia arabia soccer world cup 2018

Top Stories

    Pollies trade blows on Proserpine Budget funding

    Pollies trade blows on Proserpine Budget funding

    News Since the 2018/19 Whitsunday Regional Council Budget was handed down on Monday, there's been plenty of speculation over how and where money is being spent.

    WFC score four to take easy win against Country United

    WFC score four to take easy win against Country United

    News WFC score four to take easy win against Country United.

    Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

    Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

    News Five rushed to hospital after Bloomsbury rollover

    BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands

    BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands

    News BoM issues strong wind warning for Whitsunday Islands.

    Local Partners