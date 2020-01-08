Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
A plane on the way to Ukraine has crashed in Iran shortly after takeoff with 180 people on board.
Breaking

Plane crashes in Iran with 180 passengers and crew

8th Jan 2020 2:08 PM

A Ukrainian airplane carrying 180 passengers and crew crashed Wednesday near an airport in the capital, Tehran, state TV reported.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, the report said.

The crash is suspected to have been caused by mechanical issues, it added, without elaborating.

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing US forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani.

crash iran plane ukraine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

        premium_icon Man’s body found under bridge month after last sighting

        Breaking Police are trying to track the final movements of a Collinsville man found dead in a crashed ute in the Whitsunday region.

        Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        premium_icon Contractor ready to bring his ‘best bucking bulls’ to Bowen

        Rodeo ‘It’s like UFC, except in a rodeo there’s no whistle to stop someone getting hurt...

        Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        premium_icon Night ends badly for tourist who allegedly spat on cop

        News A German tourist will front court after a night on the town.

        Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        premium_icon Abbot Point CEO resigns, acting general manager appointed

        Business The CEO of Abbot Point Operations has resigned with a Bowen local appointed its...