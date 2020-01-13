Menu
The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will conduct a planned burn within Dryander National Park near Airlie Beach. Image: Maranatha Jireh Corpuz
Planned burns for Dryander National Park

Laura Thomas
13th Jan 2020 2:44 PM

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service will conduct a planned burn within Dryander National Park near Airlie Beach between Tuesday the 14th and Thursday the 16th 2020, weather permitting, as part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke may be seen in the general area of Dryander National Park.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires, and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Airlie Beach office of QPWS on (07) 4962 5206

