News

Planned burns for Hook Island and Whitsunday Island

Laura Thomas
16th Apr 2020 1:00 PM

THE Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) will be conducting planned burns on Hook Island (Nara Inlet and Macona Inlet) and Whitsunday Island (Tongue Pt and Whitehaven Beach).

These burns will commence between 20th April 2020 and the 30th May 2020, weather permitting.

The planned burns are part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke will be seen in the Whitsunday Islands area.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the water so it is important that vessels operate safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call Whitsunday office of QPWS on 49625205.

Whitsunday Times

