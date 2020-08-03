Planned burns on Whitsunday Island

Planned burns will take place on Whitsunday Island this week. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

Planned burns will take place on Whitsunday Island this week. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service will be conducting a planned burn on South Whitehaven Beach this week.

The burns will take place on Tuesday, August 4 and Wednesday, August 5, weather permitting.

The planned burn is part of the annual hazard reduction and conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke will be present at South Whitehaven Beach during these days.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels around the infrastructure and camping sites.

More stories

Whitsunday dad’s headache leads to life changing transplant

Residents can help save lives as push for testing escalates

New walking track coming to iconic island

In turn, this will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

QPWS have reminded residents that smoke can decrease visibility on the water so it is important that vessels operate safely to the conditions.

All facilities and walking tracks at South Whitehaven Beach including the walking track to Chance Bay will be closed from August 4-6.

All visitors are requested to remain well clear of operations, observe all signs, barriers and directions provided by rangers.

For more information, please call Whitsunday office of QPWS on 4962 5205.