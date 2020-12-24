Plans for new Airlie Beach bottle shop revealed

Residents can have their say on plans for a new bottle shop in Airlie Beach. Picture: File

The next step towards a new bottle shop in Airlie Beach is under way and could bring the number of alcohol outlets in the town to double digits.

Airlie Beach Hotel Operations Queensland Pty Ltd submitted a development application for a new bottle shop in Cannonvale in October.

Plans show the 150sq m shop would fill a vacant building in the Mountain Valley Shopping Centre on Shute Harbour Rd near the Airlie Beach Vinnies.

The shop would be open from 10am to 10pm.

With three wine shelves and two beer shelves as well as a cold room and ice freezer, the proposed shop joins a raft of other bottle shops in the area.

In the 10km stretch between Jubilee Pocket to Cannon Valley, there are nearly 10 bottle shops, including one owned by the Airlie Beach Hotel just off Airlie Beach Main St.

The proposed bottle shop has existing car parks in place with no major changes set for the exterior of the building.

Plans for the Mountain Valley Shopping Centre dating back to 1997 include a bottle shop as well as retail areas.

The application is on public notification and residents can have their say on the proposal here.