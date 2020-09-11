Menu
Whitsunday Regional Council received a proposal to build a log cabin at Cape Gloucester. Picture: Whitsunday Regional Council
Property

Plans for wintry cabin to be built along the coast

Laura Thomas
11th Sep 2020 3:00 PM
A SLICE of winter could soon come to a paradise with plan for a Canadian-style cabin to be built right on the beach at Cape Gloucester.

Whitsunday Regional Council received a development application for the new house on a 32-hectare property on Gloucester Ave.

Plans for the two storey-house feature stone detailing on the bottom floor and horizontal wood panelling on the second.

The two-storey house is designed by Alpine Log and Timber Homes Australia, a company that specialise in handcrafted structures.
It also features a three-car garage, office, lift, machinery area and great room.

The home is designed by Alpine Log and Timber Homes Australia, a company that specialises in handcrafted structures.

Because the proposed house would be located on the eastern portion of the lot closest to the ocean, an erosion assessment was required.

The proposed development is also inside the Coastal Management District and has been assessed by the state as requiring protection.

A 40 metre buffer zone was recommended to protect the coast ecosystems.

building application log cabin new house our future mackay whitsunday property whitsunday regional council meeting
Whitsunday Times

