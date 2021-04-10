Menu
Jamie Kaye had a funeral for pet dog Jaspa Moon. Picture: Mark Cranitch.
Plans lodged to expand ‘delicate’ pet cremation service

Heidi Petith
10th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Plans have been lodged to relocate and expand a Mackay region pet crematorium business to add a “necessary” cold room and extra cremator.

SJ and MJ Clark Super applied to Mackay Regional Council to move the Pet Crematorium operation from 28 Griffiths Road, Balnagowan to their own agricultural property along Victoria Plans Road in Victoria Plains.

Documents stated the move would increase the business’ distance from sensitive land uses and allow them to cremate more dogs, cats, lizards, birds, guinea pigs and other pets.

“Pet cremation is a delicate process and is done ‘behind the scenes’,” the documents stated.

“(Pet Crematorium) do not encourage (or want) visitors to the site; everything is managed through the local vets.

The location for Pet Crematorium’s new proposed shed. Picture: documents lodged to Mackay Regional Council
“Ninety per cent of clientele is direct vet pick-up with the remainder home pick up.

“On completion the urns are then delivered back to the appropriate contact.”

The business has two permanent employees carrying out cremations for veterinary surgeries within Mackay, Sarina, Moranbah and Airlie Beach.

The proposed new 20m by 12m shed would operate from 6am to 6pm Monday to Friday and include an all-weather loading area, two cremators and a 4m by 3m cold room.

Mackay Pet Crematorium has lodged plans to expand with a new shed at Victoria Plains. Picture: documents lodged to Mackay Regional Council
“The former business owner describes the cremators as being no noisier than a ‘leaf blower or rustling cane’,” documents stated.

“When operational the cremator produces a low hum.”

Urns and plaques would be kept at the shed as well as the owners’ home.

