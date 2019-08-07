Plant business growth stems from Govt cash injection

A CASH injection has provided a boost to a rapidly growing business south of Cairns.

Mad About Plants at Wrights Creek was one of 19 successful businesses to share in more than $850,000 via the latest round of the Queensland Government's Business Growth Fund.

Owner Darryl Madder said the $50,000 grant would go towards a new greenhouse.

"These funds have enabled us to build a new facility that will house up to 100,000 plants which will turn over every 10 weeks, allowing five rotations per year," he said.

Mulgrave MP and Mad About Plants owner Darryl Madder at the Wrights Creek business.

"This purpose-made greenhouse will allow us to greatly increase our production from 300,000 plants per year to 500,000 plants per year."

Queensland Parliament speaker and Member for Mulgrave Curtis Pitt said he was thrilled that Mad About Plants received a grant.

"Mad About Plants are a large-scale production nursery, servicing clients between the Torres Strait Islands and Melbourne," he said.

"They are a key supplier to councils, landscapers, retail nurseries and hardware stores.

"The new purpose-made shade house will allow the business to fast track their expansion plans and allow them to grow plants all year round.

"This new facility means that Mad About Plants now have the capacity to become the key supplier of indoor plants on the entire east coast."