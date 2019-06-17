PLANT PRIDE: Sewage operations to move in house

After years of planning, the operations of the Cannonvale and Proserpine Sewer Treatment Plus has moved in-house.

After years of planning, the operations of the Cannonvale and Proserpine Sewer Treatment Plus has moved in-house.

AFTER years of planning, the operations of the Cannonvale and Proserpine Sewer Treatment Plus has moved in-house.

Whitsunday Regional Council said they are investing in 'plant pride' with the move set to deliver significant value for-money benefits for the community.

In-house operations for both plants began on May 31.

Mayor Andrew Willcox said the transition would mean the plants operate at greater efficiency and provide additional jobs to locals.

"Our plants in Cannonvale and Proserpine are employing local people who have the dual certification required to operate both waste and wastewater facilities,” he said.

Cr Willcox said this was a "unique situation” across Queensland, with the Mackay-Whitsunday region one of the first to take operations of their wastewater plants in house.

"Our staff have the qualifications needed to manage these facilities, allowing us to respond more quickly to issues and maintain the plant at a higher level,” he said.

Council have been working with Mackay Regional Council throughout the transition process and Cr Willcox said he was looking forward to showcasing the benefits of 'plant pride' throughout the industry.

An additional two full-time treatment operators have been hired by council to run both the Cannonvale and Proserpine sewer treatment plants.

The roles will be assisted by council's present Whitsunday water staff, who have been provided with dual certification and training opportunities throughout the transition.