Plants Whitsunday wins top award

Plants Whitsunday employee Sam Key with the award won for the maintenance of the Boathouse, Airlie Beach.

PLANTS Whitsunday owner Matt Stokes appreciates the value the Boathouse at the Port of Airlie puts on keeping its gardens in tip-top shape.

And in turn the judges at Queensland Landscape and Construction Excellence awards value the work the Plants Whitsunday maintenance team do on the ground every day at the Boathouse after it was announced the team won the $100,000-$250,000 category of the 2017 commercial maintenance awards.

Over the past four years Plants Whitsunday has lovingly watered, cut and fertilised the lawn/gardens as well as oiling the timber decking and various other day to day duties from the Boathouse grounds.

"Our boys working out there are very proud of the Port and take ownership for the standard of presentation kept,” Mr Stokes said.

Mr Stokes said he was very proud of Chris Pennaetz, Sam Key and Percy Macavoy who made up the team responsible for the immaculately kept grounds.

"They are very committed. we have a seven day a week presence there and they go above and beyond at the Port of Airlie,” he said.

"It's a team effort with PoA and the strong relationship and consistent people on site are behind this award.”

Mr Stokes also praised the Port of Airlie Marina for making possible the work Plants Whitsunday does.

"Gardens take a lot to get in shape and if not looked after they deteriorate rapidly. PoA understand the value and importance of well-presented grounds for the enjoyment of their customers and businesses,” he said.