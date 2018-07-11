Plasterer denied bail on indecent treatment of child charge

A CANNONVALE man who appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court charged with the indecent treatment of a child under 16, entering a dwelling with intent at night and common assault was denied bail on Monday.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said the plasterer denied the allegations against him and would comply with strict bail conditions.

"He is willing to pay $2000 surety,” Ms Smith said.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard cited the 39-year-old's history of failing to comply with reporting conditions, breaching domestic violence orders and breaching a suspended sentence while tendering an objection to bail affidavit.

"This shows his inability to comply with court orders,” Snr Const Beard said.

When Magistrate James Morton found the man an unacceptable risk of reoffending and denied him bail, the man appeared stone-faced, crossed his arms and looked at his partner supporting him in the back of the court.

The man will return to court by video link for committal mention on September 10.