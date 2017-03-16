31°
News

Plastic bags banned

Peter Carruthers | 16th Mar 2017 6:30 AM
BAG FREE: The Airlie Beach foreshore markets committee will ban the use of plastic bags from April 1.
BAG FREE: The Airlie Beach foreshore markets committee will ban the use of plastic bags from April 1. Peter Carruthers

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY are taking a stand against potentially deadly plastic shopping bags.

After many years of remaining an idea, from April 1 the Whitsunday Lions will formally ban the use of plastic bags by stallholders at the Airlie Beach foreshore markets.

Market committee chair Allan Gravelle said during the transitional period the Lions would provide alternatives to stall holders in the form of paper bags and onion style netted bags for the products they sold.

Mr Gravelle said the foreshore provided a beautiful beach front location for the weekly market and at times the area was known to be windy.

"You do get the occasional plastic bag blowing into the water, which most times we are able to retrieve, but we are hoping to avoid that completely,” he said.

The Whitsunday Lions are actively doing their bit to protect the marine ecosystem off Airlie Beach from contaminants that are known to kill marine life.

"The main issue is with turtles who think they are jellyfish and try to eat them. And just the fact it's human rubbish getting cast into the ocean, that is to be avoided whether turtles eat them or not,” Mr Gravelle said.

Lions vice president Linda Baxter said turtles that swallowed plastic bags were called "floaters” because the air became trapped in the ingested plastic and they couldn't dive to catch their prey.

"They literally starve to death,” she said.

Mr Gravelle said the idea had the support of the stall holders.

"We have had an excellent response; of the 120 people we have on our books here we have had one or two minor questions about how it is going to be implemented but everyone else is totally behind it. The response is overwhelmingly positive,” he said.

Market stall holder Sylvie Martin said she thought it was a good idea and added the ban sent a positive message to international visitors to the Whitsundays.

"I am against plastic bags,” she said.

"We can't afford to have the plastic in the water. Enough is enough, in Europe we have not used plastic bags for years now.”

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  foreshore markets plastics whitsunday lions

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Plastic bags banned

Plastic bags banned

Plastic bags will no longer be available at the Airlie Lions Markets from April 1.

Airlie local takes on new TV show

LOCAL STAR: Airlie Beach colour grader Justin Heitman has been in the film industry for more than 20 years.

EVER wander how chilling crime shows get their eerie mood?

Cannons fire at swim meet

GREAT SWIM: Jakarra Hefferman coming home in the over 10 years 100-metre butterfly at the weekend.

Cannons fire at swim meet.

Magpies topple WFC

PRE-SEASON: It was tough to find the back of the net in the first half but as the game went on the Magpies' dominance prevailed.

Magpies topple WFC.

Local Partners

Plastic bags banned

Plastic bags will no longer be available at the Airlie Lions Markets from April 1.

Brownlee set for Hamilton Island Super Triathlon

Jake Birtwhistle in action at last year's Hamilton Island Triathlon.

Brownlee set for Super Tri.

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

What's on the big screen this week

THINGS get weird in Gore Verbinski's new film, Peppa Pig goes on an Aussie adventure and Joel Edgerton's loving finally debuts.

MRK recap: Huge brag comes back to bite Josh

Survey says: Ba-Bowwwww.

‘I would beat a five star chef,’ bragged MKR contestant.

The Block buys ‘horror hotel’ for new series

The Gatwick Hotel in St Kilda has a fearsome reputation.

Known as a “festering flophouse”, it’s set to be transformed.

Truth behind Buderim mum's rejection of gay son

Grant and Chris feature on the TV series Bride & Prejudice.

Jehovah Witness spokesman talks about Bride and Prejudice.

Airlie local takes on new TV show

LOCAL STAR: Airlie Beach colour grader Justin Heitman has been in the film industry for more than 20 years.

EVER wander how chilling crime shows get their eerie mood?

Over-40s only dance party coming to Queensland

Steve Clisby is bringing his popular over-40s dance party 40up to Brisbane.

IT WAS a sell-out success in Sydney and now 40up is heading north.

#MENISM: Rocky dad's joke lands him in national spotlight

Former South Sydney Rabbitoh and Rockhampton father Jamie Simpson spoke with David "Kochy" Kosh and Samantha Armytage this morning over the apparent gender bias in pram parking signs after his joke Facebook post went viral.

Former NRL player calls on dads of Australia to 'band together'

Renovate or Redevelop

27 Jackson Street, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $325,000

Located in the ever popular suburb of West Mackay this improved residential site is in close proximity to the City, Base Hospital, Shopping, Schools and Sporting...

Over half an acre of flat and usable land

Lot 31 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only ... $195,000

What an opportunity to secure a flat and usable 2605sqm block only minutes away from all local ammenities. This block is located in the very popular Botanica...

Galbraith Park Estate Stage 5B - Coming Soon

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now in construction and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Truely Unique! Old Homebush Store

2577 Sarina-Homebush Road, Homebush 4740

House 5 3 4 $434,000

A true “property of significance”, the Old Homebush Store has long presided over the comings and goings in the heart of Homebush. Built in 1907, the...

Reintroducing Crown Apartments

202/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

Apartment 3 3 2 $459,000

GENEROUS, CONVENIENT, EFFORTLESS Welcome to Apartment 802 at the newly revived Crown Apartments. Featuring stylishly appointed spacious interiors, spectacular...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Coastal Grazing at its Best

114 Pagdens Road, Owens Creek 4741

Rural 3 1 7 $689,000

229 acres with renovated home. Situated at Pagdens Road in the fertile higher annual rainfall Owens Creek area. Variety of tropical pastures well established. All...

Outstanding Acreage

919 Eungella Dam Road, Crediton 4757

Rural 0 0 $350,000

An opportunity has presented to purchase this outstanding property situated approx. 9 klms from the Township of Eungella and approx. 85 klms west of...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

Affordable Property - Remove or Renovate

155 Evan Street, South Mackay 4740

House 2 1 1 Contact Agent

Do not miss this rare opportunity to purchase a 688 m2 block in a prime South Mackay location. The 2 bedroom & sleep out cottage could be removed or renovated and...

Time to buy: Rockhampton the most affordable in Queensland

Capricorn Coast continues to drawn in buyers

Coast's future clad in activewear, driven by youth

KEY: The planned SunCentral development for the Maroochydore CBD.

Bernard Salt paints picture of Coast's future and it's lycra-clad

Dirty nappies, food: Tenants from hell trash home

DISGUSTED: Home owner Tannyth Shackell looks on at the Dirty Nappies, rubbish and food scraps left behind by tenants in her Gatton rental property.

Home owners disgusted by tenants' actions

BOOM TIME: How long until Coast is home to 550,000?

HOT TIP: Leading demographer Bernard Salt.

Families, working age and elderly all set to grow in region

BIG READ: Tradies hard to nail down for new home surge

LONE TRADIE: Carpenter Warren McBean frames a house at Royal Sands. Developers of the Bucasia estate say they need at least another four tradies to get ahead of the demand for new houses, that will result in construction starting on a new home every fortnight until the end of June.

Tradespeople in 'short supply' as demand for houses surges

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!