Plastic bags to be a rare sight at IGA Jubilee Pocket

IGA staff members Natalie Trotter, Chyina Finlay, owners Shane Kinneally and Belynda Martin and Jamie Johnson, Olivia Thomas and Lorraine Johnson have embraced an environmentally friendly direction.

JUBILEE Pocket IGA shoppers will have no excuse to walk out of the grocery store with a single plastic bag anymore.

Today, Whitsunday Boomerang Bag champion Barb Adamson presented the IGA with 80 Boomerang Bags, which shoppers are asked to borrow and return and are designed for those who forget to bring their own eco-friendly bags.

IGA also stood up to the plate, offering customers 400 of their own IGA eco-friendly bags, normally priced at $2.80, for free.

IGA co-owner Shane Kinneally said it was time to transition away from plastic bag use.

"After everything we have been through I think people are a little more conscious of what's happening with the environment and what impact it is having and now is a good time to get on board," he said.

"Plastic bags will not be available in Queensland from next year so it's time to start getting everyone moving in the right direction."

Co-owner Belynda Martin said while plastic bag use would be discouraged they would "reluctantly" offer customers plastic bags if requested.

Ms Adamson said she was thrilled to witness another business getting on board.

"This is what we want to be able to do, to get into all of the businesses and to have them take it up which is great," she said.

Master Butchers Whitsunday, Goodness Gracious and Big W are among other local businesses to have embraced the initiative in their own stores.

Ms Adamson said she was in the process of planning a Morning Tea for all Boomerang Bag volunteers to get to know each other.

Anyone interested in volunteering to sew the bags can call Barb Adamson on 0458525700.

