Plastic not so fantastic

Ben with the last of his one-tonne haul.

UNSUNG hero of the Whitsunday region Ben Ware is cleaning up the coastline of plastic one boat load at a time.

Over the past 10 days Mr Ware has collected over one tonne of plastic from the Whitsunday water ways, in a borrowed boat sourced from a supportive friend.

He embarked on a self-funded clean-up mission, with the help of boat charter company OzSail, who have assisted with fuel, ferrying rubbish to the mainland and camping permits.

After losing his life savings when his yacht was destroyed in Airlie Beach storms back in February 2008, Mr Ware returned to the Whitsundays so that he could "create a positive change and hopefully inspire others to do similar.

Mr Ware is part of the Beach Guardians Network Pacific Coasts, a project designed to connect individuals committed to solving the plastic pollution problem.

"It's all about working as a team, so you can make a difference, Mr Ware said.

Having survived being stabbed 21 times in an horrific incident at the Shute Harbour Motel back in 2009, Mr Ware was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

After being diagnosed with PTSD Mr Ware was unable to land work on charter boats, "as an ex-commercial fisherman I found it hard to sit still.

"I know all the places like the back of my hand, he said and channelled his effort towards making a difference cleaning up the "natural plastic filters” (places that accumulate bulk plastics from the ocean) that are the Whitsunday islands.

Early in December this year Mr Ware found a 20 litre, deteriorating drum filled with engine oil on the Eastern side of Long Island in a protected green zone.

Despite the assistance from organisations Mr Ware has spent well in excess of $1000 of his own money over the past ten days, but says "stopping the oil drum from polluting the ocean was worth it alone.

Without the help of companies' such as Ozsail, Cruise Whitsundays and other charter yacht companies such as Freight Train Mr Ware said " I wouldn't have been able to keep on going and do what I love.

TEAM EFFORT: Ben and Ozsail skipper captain Paul

Recovered rubbish with turtle bites taken from it in particular is used by charter boats', to educate tourists' on the impact water way pollution has on the marine wildlife.

"Educating the community is also very important part of what the network does and helps the tourists to understand why some boats take detours to help me out,” Mr Ware finished with.

Mr has plans to further his environmental work and will fund future clean-up voyages with part of the proceeds from the sale of his property, along with purchasing his own boat.

Those individuals who want to contribute to the cause, can contact the Beach Guardians Pacific Coast's Facebook page for more information.