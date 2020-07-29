Players hold firm in close game before one charges in front

Jamie Maher of Jubilee Pocket trying to straighten his aim after this week's loss. Photo: Contributed

DARTS: There was just the one match this weekend for round 15 and it featured Ross Gallichan and Jamie Maher.

This was a bit of a cagey match to be honest, both players have shown signs in recent weeks that their games are getting close to where they want them to be.

That being said, the scoring averages for the match did not reflect that good form early on, it was by no means a classic.

But it was leg for leg between the players right up until the sixth leg where it was three all.

After that, and a small break, Ross took over from there, and went on to win the next three legs, finishing Jamie off in fine fashion 6 legs to 3.

That’s a nice injection of points for Ross who is now just 1 point behind Gene Birse in second place.

And as for Jamie, that’s just stopped his recent good run of form a little bit, but he’s still in the fight for that 4th spot on the table, and a spot in this year’s finals action coming up in about 7 weeks’ time.

Round result

Ross Gallichan def Jamie Maher 6/3

League table

1. C Williams 28pts

2. G Birse 24pts

3. R Gallichan 23pts

4. A Peel 20pts

5. J Maher 17pts

6. R Coutts 12pts

7. P Gent 7pts

8. K Todd 7pts