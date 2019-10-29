PLAYERS REVEALED: Rugby League reaches new high

The Whitsunday Brahmans have re-singed coach Tye Ingebrigtsen for the 2020 season.

The Whitsunday Brahmans have re-singed coach Tye Ingebrigtsen for the 2020 season.

THE Mackay 2020 rugby league competition is already shaping up to be one of the strongest the region has ever seen.

Coach of this season’s premiership winning Whitsunday Brahmans, Tye Ingebrigtsen, spoke to the Daily Mercury about the incredible amount of NRL and Super League experienced players who had already signed up to play next year.

“Look at it now, you have Paul Aiton at Moranbah, Sam Cook and Shannon Wakeman at Wests. At Sarina you have Fetuli Talanoa, (Hohepa Cahill), Chris Sandow, Lama Tasi,” he said.

Paul Aiton is a former Cronulla Sharks player and star Super League player. Next year he will play in the Mackay A-Grade competition.

Each of these players have experience at a professional level, with potentially more inbound through the off-season.

While Ingebrigtsen will need to come up against these powerhouse players next year, the Whitsunday coach said he was still thrilled to see the competition move from strength to strength.

Former South Sydney Rabbitohs Fetuli Talanoa returned after five years in the Super League to play with Sarina Crocodiles this year.

“I think it’s good for the competition and for people outside of the comp to see the calibre of players it attracts,” he said.

“I like what the clubs are doing, it’s going to put bums on seats … it’s also good for players in other competitions to see what we have and potentially want to travel (here) to play.”

Italy international footballer Shannon Wakeman joined Wests Tigers this year and helped the team come runners-up in the A-Grade competition.

“For clubs like us who can’t bring those players in it’s going to be harder, but in saying that it’s a challenge.”