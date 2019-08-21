Players to make or break the finals

Captain Darcy Wright will be one to watch these finals.

Captain Darcy Wright will be one to watch these finals. JENI FRASER

The Whitsunday Brahmans will start their finals campaign this weekend when they take on the Wests Tigers on Sunday.

The Brahmans had the benefit of a bye for week one of the Rugby League Mackay A-grade finals after claiming the minor premiership title.

Brahmans coach Tye Ingebrigtsen has called out the five top players he'll look to during the finals who he hopes will inspire the team and influence the game in Whitsunday's favour.

Darcy Wright

Starting with the Brahmans as a junior, Wright has risen through the ranks of the Whitsunday side to debut as senior captain this year.

Ingebrigtsen said Wright has been a dominant force in the Brahmans' ascent to minor premiers, quickly settling into his role as captain and developing a prominent voice among his teammates.

"His leadership skills have driven the performance of our team,” Ingebrigtsen said.

"His presence on the field and his leadership play a big role - the boys always respond when Darcy fires up.”

Clint Broomham

Brahman defence powerhouse Broomham will be vital for the Brahmans defensive play these finals, Ingebrigsten said.

Broomham has been a consistent presence on the field this season, proving he knows what to do when it's time to lift in defence.

"Clint is going to be huge for us in our games, especially when we are going forward and out of our dummy halves,” he said.

"He's fast and he's the one who puts defence in our mind.”

"He'll be one to lead our defence and this week we're looking to take advantage of a tired West forward.”

James Salter

Hit with a knee injury in round one of this season, Salter only managed to play four games of the minor premiership round but Ingebrigston said his impact on the game these finals is not to be underestimated.

A former Brisbane Easts Tigers player, Salter will be one to watch when he takes to the field in his Brahmans jumper.

"He'll be taking on a key position of getting us moving around the field and in our half,” Ingebrigsten said.

"His kicking in the game and his enthusiasm is going to be needed.”

Ash Little

After four years in the Tigers' Intrust Super Cup squad, Little made the move to the Brahmans earlier this year.

Fit and fast, this Brahman displays his knowledge of the game on the field, leaving no winning play up to chance.

"He's really influential in our forward pack - he plays the full 80 minutes and his work rate is outstanding,” Ingebrigsten said.

"He gets all the little things right and he gives the team confidence, knowing he can come up with the right plays when needed.”

Rainer Power

A consistent try scorer for the Brahmans this season, Power made his return to Whitsunday this year.

"He's electric when he comes from the back, he's very fast,” Ingebrigsten said.

"Hopefully he gets an opportunity to get in the clear these finals.

"He can create an opportunity out of nothing for us.

The Brahmans play round two of the finals this Sunday from 3.30pm in Mackay.