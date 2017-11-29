Playground reborn after Debbie

IT'S the generous spirit of businesses, community groups and individuals that has kept Logan's Adventure Playground on track after Cyclone Debbie.

The playground was devastated in the direct aftermath of the natural disaster, with fence pickets destroyed and debris spread everywhere.

Eights months on, it has risen from the ashes following a mammoth effort from Play and Shine Project committee president Lisa Christofersen.

Reef Gateway marketing manager Mark Wilkins contributed $2040 toward the playground, raised from their Melbourne Cup lunch.

"We got a list of various businesses who donated items for auction and we facilitated the auction with all the other businesses who donated their goods and services,” he said.

Brett Campbell has also been a regular donor to the playground.

"The money is the easy part but Lisa does all the work,” he said.

"The picture after the cyclone was devastating and it's amazing to come back this far.”

Danny Borghero from Le Dan Fencing and the Men's Shed group have also offered their labour free of charge to complete fence repair work, re-weld gates and put posts back into the ground.

Ms Christofersen said the playground was set to have a new rope parkour come in as well as the flying fox fixed by the school holidays.

Anyone looking to support the playground can get in touch with the Play and Shine Group and purchase a fence picket for $99.