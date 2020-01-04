Please, take it personally, ScoMo

The Prime Minister’s attempt to shake a reluctant Cobargo woman’s hand in the aftermath of a fire that claimed the lives of a father and his son has sparked an national outcry.

OPTIMISM is all very well but if there's anything the start of 2020 has taught us, it's that it is not smart to count on it in the face of a firestorm.

Optimism may be the reason that thousands of tourists didn't vacate East Gippsland and the NSW south coast when warnings of apocalyptic fire were first raised.

It may have been why they weren't ordered to do so - before now - under emergency management provisions in the hope the summer season of cash could continue to rain down on businesses that otherwise sit on the edge of sustainability for the rest of the year.

And it may have been the reason the enormous resources meant to defend Australia were not deployed earlier, and only now in miserable quantity.

What Cobargo, Mallacoota, Batemans Bay, Malua Bay, Sussex Inlet, Lake Conjola, Rosedale and the property loss and dead still to be counted have taught us, and further losses still to come will inevitably show, is that optimism's priorities ultimately count for nothing when survival is on the line.

There are a lot of angry people in Australia and it smells of condescension to tell them to be patient and to treat that anger as a parent would an out-of-sorts child.

They are angry and have a right to be.

They are angry and should be able to expect more from their government than what's been delivered to date.

Leadership isn't photo opportunities.

It's not grabbing the limp, unwilling hand of a distressed Cobargo woman in some sort of bullish, awkward attempt at showing empathy.

Hope would be a fleet of Blackhawks arriving to lift people out of a developing hell to safety. It would be a flotilla of naval vessels delivering a real return from the billions of dollars spent on national defence.

It could come in the form of a federal cabinet, meeting in emergency session with the governments of all states to determine and announce immediate financial provisions to not only address a continuing threat but to deal with the aftermath.

Musician Justin Brady lost his home but was lucky to escape with his life from the Mallacoota fires

I spoke Thursday night to a good mate we haven't seen for years but has always been close to mind.

He's from Mallacoota, a versatile and well-loved musician, part of the arts community whose funding has been cut in the name of an illusionary budget surplus.

Like many of his craft he lives a frugal existence constantly perfecting his music, not for the money it may bring, but for the joy it delivers and the way it can help restore those who struggle on many levels.

Justin Brady, of 1990s' iconic folk-rock group Things of Stone and Wood, has played and toured with many of the nation's finest bands and singers.

As the fire threat hung over Mallacoota, optimism counted for nothing.

He, and many others, sat in the town hall to hear the reality of what was to come.

Leaving that sombre gathering he headed back to his elderly neighbours to play a recording of what he had heard, then helped them gather what they could before transporting them out of harm's immediate way.

Returning to his own modest home of more than 20 years, he collected a computer, his precious instruments and little else.

As the fire roared over the top of Karbeethong Hill with, as he described it, the growl of low-flying passenger jet, he first huddled in his canoe on the lake.

Musician Justin Brady took to the lake as fireballs destroyed his home.

Covered by a welding jacket and a fire blanket he was soon joined by a newly-engaged couple he spotted wandering into the unfolding inferno ignorant to the danger.

They all fortunately transferred to a half-cabin boat that offered shelter from raining embers. Justin stayed on deck and watched as flaming fireballs exploded from trees, catapulting down the hill and out into the lake.

The random nature of fire left his neighbours' homes untouched but his in unrecognisable ruin.

He, like the battered and tattered communities around him, don't want lectures about showing patience, about remaining optimistic - they want answers to why experienced fire chiefs weren't listened to back in April, about why a national action plan hadn't been put in place in the face of a long-known threat and why help and support has been so slow to arrive and so inadequate to meet the need.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he doesn't take criticism personally of his government's tardy, inadequate response.

That's a problem for both him and the country.

He really does need to take it personally and deliver meaningful leadership.