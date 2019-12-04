Menu
Commercial fisher Keith Brennan from Proserpine. Picture: Tony Martin
‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

Melanie Whiting
4th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
A PROSERPINE commercial fisherman has warned his grandson against following in his family’s footsteps because of Queensland’s new fishing regulations.

Keith Brennan joined dozens of angry fishers at a meeting in Mackay on Tuesday, attended by Shadow Fisheries Minister Tony Perrett and the LNP’s Whitsunday candidate Amanda Camm.

Mr Brennan said the State Government’s fishing quotas could force him out of the industry.

“From the 14 years I’ve been in the industry, it went from a pleasure to a nightmare,” he said.

“I’ve been impacted that much that I could probably very well say tomorrow that I’m finished.”

Mr Brennan’s son has also managed to make a livelihood as a commercial fisherman, but he believes that won’t be the case for his 18-year-old grandson.

“We’ve advised him not to get into the fishing industry because … what we can see now is it’s definitely an industry that is going to crash,” he said.

Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said the State Government had worked closely with industry groups over the past five years for their input on the regulations.

“We cannot protect jobs in the commercial fishing industry if we do nothing to protect fish stocks,” Mr Furner said.

“We can only do that by building a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren.”

But Mr Perrett said the quotas were not economical for many commercial fishers in Mackay and the Whitsundays to make a living.

“It is a disgrace that families who have fished these waters for generations have been pushed to breaking point,” he said.

The LNP has committed to an immediate review of the fishing regulations if it wins next year’s state election.

Mr Furner said he wanted to know the LNP’s fisheries plan.

“We don’t know what the LNP would base their fisheries policy on because they are either keeping it secret or don’t have one,” he said.

