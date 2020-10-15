Pledge to set up vital health service at Proserpine, CQ

Labor has committed to setting up dialysis treatment spaces at Proserpine Hospital if the party is re-elected.

RESIDENTS requiring dialysis would be given the option to receive the treatment closer to home under a new election pledge from the Labor Party.

The ALP has committed to setting up multiple renal dialysis treatment spaces at Proserpine Hospital and Clermont Hospital, among other sites in the state, if re-elected.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Labor candidate for Whitsunday Angie Kelly told him about patients travelling to and from Mackay for regular treatment.

"Labor will establish a satellite unit with four renal dialysis treatment spaces at Proserpine Hospital, so more locals can get care locally," he said.

The pledge is part of a $27.8 million commitment to establish 33 additional renal dialysis treatment spaces across rural and regional Queensland.

A petition has previously been launched to bring dialysis treatment options closer to Proserpine, with a Midge Point couple saying travelling to Mackay makes the treatment even more difficult.

Mr Miles said the investment would mean care closer to home for many people in regional, rural and remote areas of Queensland.

"I know it is tough on the people who have to travel to receive dialysis and their families," Mr Miles said.

"This is about providing better care closer to home for Queenslanders, no matter where they live.

"Across regional and rural Queensland, 33 additional renal dialysis treatment spaces will be built and opened at Proserpine, Clermont, Charters Towers, Ingham and Longreach hospitals, Cooktown Multipurpose Health Service and Kowanyama Primary Health Care Centre."

Mr Miles said the project would support 27 construction jobs across those regions and lead to 18 additional health workers and nurses being hired.

Ms Kelly said an increasing number of people in the Whitsundays required dialysis.

"This will make a real difference to the lives of people who spend so much time travelling for care," she said.

Labor Candidate for Burdekin Mike Brunker said Clermont Hospital was also receiving renal dialysis treatment spaces.

"The overall $27.8 million injection includes funding for two treatment spaces for Clermont Hospital," Mr Brunker said.

"This will be welcome news to patients requiring dialysis in the west.

"Often there are barriers to home dialysis due to water supply, so two treatment spaces in the hospital will go a long way to giving people their lives back."