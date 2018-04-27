Plenty of coral trout and sweet lip biting

Thomas Shields with a cracker of a golden trevally caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. It ate a soft plastic and then went ballistic on 3kg line.

Reef

ALTHOUGH the weather wasn't perfect this week the fishing was good for those making the effort and heading out to the reef.

The smaller tides made fishing the deeper shoals more productive and some red emperor and nannygai reported. The best trout are still coming from the deeper reefs anywhere from 20-40m.

Still some good Spanish mackerel about taking both lures and baits when trolling or livies when at anchor.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE fishing has been cruising along pretty well over the last week with plenty of options to keep all anglers happy.

On the beaches there have been plenty of whiting, flathead, squid and various species of trevally being caught.

I haven't done a lot of reef fishing in the past week but those who have, have been rewarded some nice catches of coral trout and sweetlip.

I've been working over some deeper rubble and fern patches and we've had good catches of nannygai, fingermark and grunter coming over the side.

Back in the shallows of Edgecumbe Bay, the big golden trevally have been prolific and are eating all manner of lures and baits.

Some days I've had to drive away from them with clients complaining of sore arms.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing