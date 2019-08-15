Plenty of fun, games at Prossie school fete

GREAT NIGHT OUT: Charlee Giess has fun on the rides at last year's Proserpine State School Fete.

RIDES, stalls and a dog race will be part of the fun at Friday's Proserpine State School Fete.

Organised by the school's Parents and Citizens Committee, the fete will be held in the cyclone shelter at the school from 5.30pm.

A dachshund race is back this year after the inaugural dash last year.

Parents and Citizens Committee vice-president Corinne Turner said the event would be an extra fundraiser at the event, with an auction to be held at 6.30pm for people to ''buy'' a dog in the race.

The dogs will then pit their running skills against each other as they race a short distance of about 25-30 metres.

The person who buys the winning dog, as well as its actual owner, will take home a trophy for their efforts.

Rides are again set to attract plenty of attention this year.

The whizzer, tea cup ride and a pirate ship will ensure there is something for everyone.

"There are more rides this year than last year," Mrs Turner said.

Jumping castles and a rock climbing wall will also ensure there is plenty to

do.

The fete will also feature plenty of stalls, including a plant and bottles stalls, as well as trash and treasure.

There will also be food available - with hamburgers, chips and dagwood dogs among the food on offer to stave off hunger. A bar and coffee van will also be at the event.

Mrs Turner hopes to again to attract plenty of people to the annual event.

"We're looking for a good family night out," Mrs Turner said.

The fete is a fundraiser for the committee, with proceeds raised from this year's fete going towards an upgrade of the school's tuckshop.