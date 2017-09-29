Plenty of island trout on chew

Rockwalls

FISHING the making tide at Whisper Bay and Port of Airlie with lice baits, surface and shallow diving lures has been producing some good barra at the moment.

Peeled prawns and strip baits are still the go for chasing tasty grunter off the rocks or beaches.

Danny Dyer from Brisbane caught this ripper Spanish mackerel at the reef on Wednesday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Rivers

LIVE or fresh prawns are accounting for most fish caught in our estuaries.

Salmon, barra and grunter have been actively feeding on the schools of prawns.

Find the bait and the predators won't be far away. Any ambush point nearby will be a great place to start.

Barra were a little bit quiet but that will improve as we get away from those neap tides and lead into the next moon.

Trolling 5-8m lures and casting vibes in the deeper holes will bring best results.

YOU BEAUTY! Damien Cardaci from Brisbane with a nice red emperor caught at the reef on Thursday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Islands

REEF fish have been the bulk of the catches as the smaller tides made fishing that slightly deeper water easier with the light winds. There have been great reports of quality trout, red throat, sweetlip and nannigai.

The mackerel fishing should improve as we head into the next moon phase and start feeding more freely on a variety of techniques.

Quite a few schools of tuna have been spotted around the islands.

Small metals or soft plastics cast into feeding fish will have you hooked up to one of these awesome speedsters.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Mick and Reef Underwood with the little guy's biggest tea leaf trevally to date.

Dingo Beach/ Hydeaway Bay

THE good deep water bite that we have been enjoying inshore recently has died off with the neap tides that we've got at the moment but thankfully as one bite slows down there's normally another one picking up.

Locally it has been the inshore pelagics which have kicked into gear and come on the chew nicely.

We're catching them at all levels of the water column and they're eating whatever we throw at them from cut baits to all manner of different lures.

The majority of these fish are being located in open water away from any form of structure so it's a good time to break out your light gear, back the drags off and enjoy some light tackle fun.

The reef fishing scene hasn't been too bad over the last week either with some nice trout and sweetlip being caught.

The most consistent action has been in close to the mainland around the shallower reef and rubble patches.

Beach anglers are still catching some nice whiting and flathead but I would put a guess that the flathead fishing will slow up over the coming weeks as the water temps rise.

For the keen sports fishing anglers out there, it's time to hit the flats and do some sight fishing with both lures and flies.

The constant run of light northerlies and small tides that we've got at the moment has seen the inshore water clear up and all manner predatory fish start to feed.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing