Plenty of jew on chew in the deeper channels

Islands

THE Spanish mackerel are well and truly here with a lot of reports from anglers hooking into spanish mackerel around Dolphin Point and Mackerel Bay, with a lot of anglers catching them on the troll and vertical jigging.

The moon phase slowed the coral trout bite down which will be back on now after the moon with fewer reports of coral trout then there has been. Sweet lip have still been biting well around the fringing reef around the islands fishing around 10 metre mark is the best from reports. The deeper water has had jewfish turning up all over the place as the water cools down with some around 30 kg being reported around the islands, fishing the deeper channels and shoals are best for chasing a jewfish. The cold water is defiantly here with a big southern snapper also being caught around the islands.

Tong Wang with a great coral trout landed with A-one Fishing. A-one Fishing

Rivers and Creeks

THE Proserpine river is still fishing well and fished very well over the weekends small tides with some reports of good numbers of barramundi being caught fishing prawn soft plastics around the shallower snags in the creek

Mud crabs are still in okay numbers with reports of everyone getting a couple for a feed, The salmon have been biting good for guys fishing small live mullet around the edges of the channels around the mouth of the river with a few flathead showing up as well.

The local creeks have had plenty of bream and jacks giving anglers plenty of fun being caught on pilchards and the flathead have been in great numbers around the mouths of the creeks.

Rockwalls and Shute Harbour

Abell Point rock walls have been firing with heaps of bait and big fish being caught, fingermark have been showing up down there for anglers flicking live baits and lures around the rock wall, Port of Airlie and the Whisper Bay boat ramp have had good runs of grunter being caught on peeled prawns fishing around sunset.

Michael Aitkens first landed a 5kg coral trout while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing this week. Mick Underwood

Shute Harbour wharf has been great for the anglers chasing sharks with a few people getting spooled by some sharks they haven't even seen and landing some good size sharks around two metre mark. Reminder sharks over 1.5 m must be released as you are not allowed to keep them.

Squid have been around but due to the full moon they have not been in great numbers which will only get better.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Fishing Report Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

IT'S been great to have a little reprieve from the sou-easters and it's also good to see a lot of people taking advantage of the calm conditions and getting out for a fish.

Rachel Bannan with a 52cm coral trout landed with A-one Fishing and Tours. A-one Fishing

A few good Spanish mackerel and giant trevally have been caught over the weekend, the outer edges of the islands have been the best locations for these fish. The reef fishing has been firing pretty good as well particularly in the deeper water.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing