24°
News

Plenty of jew on the chew

18th Aug 2017 5:42 PM
Peter Gleeson with a solid jewfish landed on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.
Peter Gleeson with a solid jewfish landed on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

Rivers

BARRA have started to bite a bit better around the mouths and headlands of the rivers, with the rising tide being the optimum time to target them on shallow-diving hard bodies and plastics.

Salmon have been plentiful throughout the systems with gutters and rock bars fishing the best during the run-out tides on live baits soft plastics.

Crabs are a real option still with the added bonus of a possible feed of fresh prawns for those spending the time to chase them in the gutters as the tide drops out.

Islands

THE great weather and fishing continues with most species biting well. Rolling garfish or wolf herring is still receiving the most interest from the mackerel. Dolphin Point, Leaper Shoals and Double Cones have been the most productive but anywhere you find bait, the mackerel won't be too far away.

Best results on the reef fish, in particular coral trout, have come out of the 20-30 metre depth using pilchards and prawns.

Tiger squid are around in abundance on and around the fringing reefs. These make for an excellent feed or great bait for fishing deeper water for nannygai and reds.

Fresh squid fished over the inner shoals, holes and rubble patches as resulted in some very large jewfish and fingermark.

Another nice coral trout taken by Mitch Harris while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.
Another nice coral trout taken by Mitch Harris while on charter with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rock walls

BLUE salmon, queenfish, grunter and school mackerel are making up the bulk of catches off the rocks.

Live and flesh baits, metal spoons and soft plastics are getting best results. There has been some good flathead off Cannonvale Beach on the run-in tide with pilchards and peeled prawns.

Later afternoon rising tides will be ideal to live bait for a barramundi or mangrove jack.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Dingo Beach/

Hydeaway Bay

NICE weather over the last week has allowed anglers to get to all their favourite locations and to be able to fish for whatever they want.

Our local inshore reefs have been a little sporadic with the larger fish being hard to get a bite out of, but the deeper reefs and rubble patches have fired up well with good catches of jew, large mouth nannygai and grunter coming in. Drifting baits or using slow jigs has been working well for us.

Trevor Gallienne with an 80cm fingermark caught on a micro jig with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.
Trevor Gallienne with an 80cm fingermark caught on a micro jig with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

The pelagic scene has been a little intermittent with the Spanish mackerel only showing up and biting for short periods. There are still some deep bait balls in the bay.

Once you've located these patches of bait, sending down various jigs and working them up fast through the bait has been getting some nice bites out of the tuna and various trevally species.

In the creeks, the quantity of crabs being caught has slowed up but the quality of the crabs being caught is right up there.

Reports are coming in from the creeks that the blue salmon and flatties are biting well.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  fishing outdoor living whitsunday islands whitsundays

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Palaszczuk Government to fund Airlie Beach revitalisation

Palaszczuk Government to fund Airlie Beach revitalisation

THE state Labor government yesterday stumped up $2.65 million to fund improvements to the Airlie Beach foreshore in the wake of Cyclone Debbie.

Big day in eco classroom

LETTING GO: Another successful turtle release by Jhala Thompson, Georgie Amos, Annabelle Head, Fiona Broadbent, Billie Edge, Libby Edge, Makrika Mackenzie, Charlotte Brown, Teah Goodall of Eco Barge Clean Seas.

SCHOOL CHILDREN took part in an Eco Barge clean-up.

Sailors wrap up race week

Twister crew hard at work skippered by Kevin Fogarty.

Sailors wrap up race week.

Airlie Beach Race Week turns on 'Champagne racing'

Reignition, skippered by Charles Wallis, in action on day four of Airlie Beach Race Week.

Airlie Beach Race Week turns on'Champagne racing'.

Local Partners

Big screen now bigger, better. But you'll have to wait to see it

CYCLONE Debbie has dashed his dreams for an Airlie Beach cinema at Beach Plaza, but Ron Harris's grand plan for a local planetarium and cinema is still in orbit

Tahlia takes on New York in showstopper

WHAT A SHOW: Tahlia Tabone puts on a show in New York.

Tahlia takes on New York in showstopper.

Tribute to a timeless band on Mackay stage

The Ultimate Eagles Experience tribute show is coming to Mackay.

The ultimate eagles experience

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Radio host Matt Okine leaps to small screen

Funnyman talks about the inspiration behind his show, The Other Guy.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

Jennifer Lawrence had to settle for third this year behind Emma Stone and Jennifer Aniston.

CAN you guess who has dethroned Jennifer Lawrence?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

This stunning apartment will sweep you off your feet!

25/16 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 3 2 1 $825,000

Pinnacles Apartments Airlie Beach are undoubtedly one of the Whitsundays most premier apartment buildings, and this 3 Bedroom apartment with huge ocean views is...

Bargain Buy - 12m Marina Berth Sublease 17.5 years

Berth 39 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

0 0 $60,000 + GST

- Mono Hull Marina Berth in B Arm Abell Point Marina - Top class Marina facilities and car parking - Direct access to Sorrentos restaurant and easy walk into main...

Positioned Perfectly with Breathtaking Ocean and Island Views!

48 and 48A / 5 Golden Orchid Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Unit 2 2 1 $345,000

Two units for the price of one, This dual key apartment is every investors dream! This light and airy apartment is the perfect location where you can enjoy...

UNDER OFFER

Lot 33 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't ... UNDER OFFER

If you have ever wanted to live the rural lifestyle, but didn't want to live out of town, this block is for you. The 8601sqm block is located in the next stage of...

Galbraith Park Estate - Now Selling

Stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready ... $225,000 ...

The new and exciting stage 5B Galbraith Park Estate is now ready for sale and this limited land release of only 10 allotments is expected to sell fast. The land...

Abell Point Marina Berth $75,000 + GST

Berth B22 Abell Point Marina, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a ... $75,000 + GST

Berth your boat in the recently updated Abell Point Marina at a very affordable price. With top class Marina facilities, restaurants, bars and car parking all...

Flat 3153sqm - more than enough room

Lot 41 Botanica Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is ... $210,000

Located minutes away from it all, this flat and usable block is perfect for buyers that need a larger than average block for a large house, shed and pool. Only...

91 year Marina Berth Lease up for grabs

Berth F21 Port of Airlie, Airlie Beach 4802

Residential Land Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ... $179,500

Looking for a new home for your boat? Tired of busy boat ramps? Is the boat taking up too much space at home? If so, we are offering a great long term opportunity...

A huge price reduction - Now is the time to buy in Regatta Waters

Lot 6 Spyglass Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need ... $179,500

Land in this street has never been so affordable. You will need to be quick to inspect what we feel is the best positioned vacant block left in the...

Over $50k price reduced - It needs to sell - make us an offer!

Lot 6 Satinwood Estate, Raintree Place, Airlie Beach 4802 ...

Residential Land The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet ... $199,000

The owners of Lot 6 Satinwood have made the decision to meet the market , slashed $50,000 off their price to make a sale. Yes, we know that the land is sloping...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!