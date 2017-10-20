Plenty of options as reef ban kicks off

Peter Braga from Brisbane with a solid GT from the reef last week caught while on charter with Sea Fever Sport Fishing.

Islands

THE Whitsunday Game Fishing Club had its yearly game fish tournament last weekend with plenty of marlin around the islands at the moment.

They are a great sports fish to chase during the reef fin fish closures.

Coral trout and sweetlip have been in good numbers around the fringing reef.

Anglers will have to wait for the reef closure to finish before they can keep a feed of coral trout.

Tuna are showing up around the islands in great numbers, flicking small chrome lures into schools of feeding is the best way to catch a few tuna.

Rivers and creeks

THE rivers are fishing really well with great reports of king salmon and barramundi being caught in the Proserpine River. For the best chances of catching them is use live prawns and live mullet in the deeper bends.

In the creeks, prawns are running well in the Proserpine River with a lot of anglers cast netting a feed of prawns. After this rain the mud crabs will be out and about also.

The smaller coastal creeks have still great numbers of mangrove jacks, which will only get better with this rain we are currently getting.

After the rain, places like Myrtle Creek will be worth a shot for a barramundi before the season ends on November 1 at midday.

Trevor Gallienne with an 80cm fingermark caught on a micro jig with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rockwalls

THE rockwalls around the area are fishing extremely well with anglers reporting catching good numbers of barramundi on live baits and casting lures at the VMR and Whitsunday Sailing Club rockwalls being the best chance of catching a barramundi.

Anglers using prawns and fish fillets around the rockwalls have been reporting good catches of grunter and blue salmon.

Cannonvale beach has had some great size whiting on the rising tide using prawns with the odd barramundi showing up off the beach around high tide.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Ben Silverthorn with one of a few nice golden trevally he caught with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

THE fishing in most areas of our beautiful backyard has been poking along fairly nicely over the last week.

The only anglers who have missed out recently have been shore based beach anglers.

Up in the estuaries I'm hearing good reports of mangrove jack, grunter and salmon being caught.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing