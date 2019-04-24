How much rain has fallen around Whitsundays

DELUGE: There has been plenty of rain in Cannonvale over the past few days.

DELUGE: There has been plenty of rain in Cannonvale over the past few days. Monique Preston

THE Whitsundays has had plenty of rain this week and more is on the way over the next few days.

Preston recorded the highest rainfall in the past week, with 161mm recorded in the seven days to 9am today.

Jubilee Pocket had the second highest figure, with 126mm in the seven days.

This included 62mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Cannonvale and Jubilee Pocket recorded 113mm of rain for the week.

Of Cannonvale's rainfall, 49mm was recorded in the 24 hours to 9am today, while Strathdickie had 66mm in the same period.

Lethebrook had 100.6mm during the week, while Myrtlevale recorded 118mm.

Hamilton Island had 86.8mm for the week, with rain spread through much of the week.

Bowen, however, was much drier than its more southern counterparts with 9.6mm recorded at the airport in a week, including 11.8mm in the 24 hours to 9am today.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Aditi Sharan said rain would continue into the weekend but wouldn't be as heavy as it had been.

The forecast for Hamilton Island for the next five days has the temperature sitting at 26C, except for Saturday when it should be 27C.

Proserpine's forecast has temperatures vary between 26C next Monday and 29C on Saturday.

The forecast for both places today is for patchy rain, while tomorrow will see a shower or two with rain easing.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, Sunday will see a possible morning shower and there will be a possible morning shower on Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy, according to the BoM forecast.