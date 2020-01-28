Plenty of thrills and spills for bushfire benefit

Ocean Rafting will be holding a bushfire benefit along with several other tourism operators from across the region this Sunday. Image: Supplied

TOURISM operators have teamed up to create an action-packed afternoon of thrills and spills for a good cause at Coral Sea Marina this weekend.

The Bushfire Benefit will take place this Sunday with all funds raised from the event going directly to the Red Cross.

Organiser of the event and sales captain of Ocean Rafting Nathan Fleming said the benefit combined some of the best activities in the Whitsundays for an afternoon of family-friendly fun.

“We’ll be hosting the fundraiser at Coral Sea Marina with spins and turns on Ocean Rafting,” he said.

“The guys from Just Tuk’n Around are coming and there will be segways from Whitsunday Segway Tours zooming around.

“We also have jet skis from Whitsunday Jet ski tours taking people on joy rides and Sorrentos are mixing up a cocktail called the BBC- the bushfire benefit cocktail.

“It’s a family fun and four-legged friend friendly event.”

Both young and old can take part in any of the activities which each costing $5 for adults and $3 for children.

A barbecue will also be put on by Coral Sea Marina to the backdrop of live music from local artists.

Mr Fleming hoped that the benefit would showcase the diverse activities available in the Whitsundays while also lending a hand to those affected by bushfires.

“We’ve all got someone down south who’s been affected in one way or another whether their house has been burnt down or they’ve lost possessions,” he said.

“As Australians we all help a mate out, it’s the Australian motto.

“We just want to do our part.”

There will be collection tins for those wishing to donate as well as a charity raffle complete with a $400 food and drink voucher from Northerlies Bar and Grill.

Mr Fleming was thankful that the rain had finally reached the region but had his fingers crossed it would hold off for Sunday.

For up-to-date information on the event, including a wet weather plan, visit the Ocean Rafting Bushfire Benefit Facebook page.