Kade Harrison, 10, is going for the chop next week when he will shave his head as part of the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave. Also pictured is St Catherine’s Catholic College admin assistant Kym Lucht.
News

Plucky youngster to have head shaved

Deborah Friend
5th Mar 2020 1:30 PM
A PLUCKY youngster is having his head shaved next week to raise money for cancer research.

Kade Harrison, 10, will lose his locks next Friday (March 13) as part of the Leukaemia Foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave.

No stranger to getting his head shaved – he did it back in 2016 to raise money because a family friend was battling melanoma – the St Catherine’s Catholic College student has already raised a whopping $1,034.

Having almost trebled his original target of $350, Kade now hopes to raise as much money as he can, with donations going towards supporting Aussie families facing blood cancer, as well as funding vital research.

Kade said he was excited about the impending shave, and not worried about the date at all.

“I’m not worried about it being Friday the 13th,” Kade, who is House Leader of Frayne at school, said.

“I’m doing it to help find a cure for cancer.”

Kade, who is in Year 6 and loves maths, said the big shave was happening at his home, in Paluma Road, Cannonvale, with a few friends coming around to support him.

Family friend Kerry Vernon will be doing the honours with the clippers, as Kerry was the one who inspired Kade the first time he shaved his head for cancer research.

“Last time, I had a number two – it was pretty short – this time I think I might go for a three…or a two.”

Click here to sponsor Kade http://my.leukaemiafoundation.org.au/kadeharrison.

cancer leukaemia foundation world's greatest shave
