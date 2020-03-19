Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scott Morrison has announced a strict new travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia.
Scott Morrison has announced a strict new travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia.
Travel

PM announces travel ban on all non-residents

19th Mar 2020 4:09 PM

MORE HERE: WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO AUSSIE RESIDENTS OVERSEAS

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a travel ban on all non-residents coming to Australia, to go into effect tomorrow night.

Anyone who is not a citizen, resident, or close family member of a citizen or resident will be denied entry into the country.

It comes after the Reserve Bank drastically slashed Australia's official interest rate to a new historic low in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia now has 637 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 307 in New South Wales, 150 in Victoria, 94 in Queensland, 37 in South Australia, 35 in Western Australia, 10 in Tasmania, three in the Australian Capital Territory and one in the Northern Territory.

Six people have died - one in Western Australia and five in New South Wales - and 43 have recovered.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus economy editors picks health politics seniors-news travel ban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        State Government need to ‘think outside the box’

        premium_icon State Government need to ‘think outside the box’

        News Breaks in rent payment and car rego were among ideas to help ease pressure from Prossie businesses in the face of COVID-19.

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

        premium_icon QCWA Collinsville’s heartwarming donation

        News Kindness does still exist, and the ladies from Collinsville’s QCWA are showing us...

        • 19th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
        Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

        Ten non-coronavirus Whitsunday stories you may have missed

        News There’s been a lot of news this week, and not all of it has been about COVID-19

        Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        premium_icon Airline cuts all flights to Mackay, Hamilton Island

        Travel Flights to and from Mackay slashed as airlines move to cut costs in the wake of...