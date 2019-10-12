Menu
Politics

PM congratulates US, China on partial deal

by Colin Brinsden
12th Oct 2019 10:59 AM

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison has congratulated the US and China in what appears to be a breakthrough in the long running trade war between the two countries.

"We welcome what has been somewhat of a breakthrough," Mr Morrison told reporters in Suva on Saturday during his whistlestop visit to Fiji.

"I have been encouraging both the United States and China to, you know, get on and get this done."

The US and China have agreed to the first phase of a trade deal covering agricultural purchases, currency and some aspects of intellectual property protections.

The US has also agreed not to proceed with around $250 billion in tariffs on Chinese goods that were supposed to have come into effect on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump said there is still more to negotiate but hopes the deal can be concluded when world leaders meet for the APEC meeting in mid-November.

