Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

PM drops massive border news

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 3:56 PM

 

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has revealed Australia's state and territories - except for WA - have agreed "in principle" to get borders open by Christmas.

Mr Morrison said today's National Cabinet meeting had been a successful one with Australia's leaders agreeing to hopefully have all hard borders gone by the end of the year.

Western Australia has a hard border in place while Melburnians are banned from entering every state and territory.

Mr Morrison said West Australian Premier Mark McGowan still had some reservations about reopening his state but the PM was hopeful the entire country could be reopen by late December.

"I look forward to the continuing opening up," the PM said.

"Western Australia, there are special circumstances there. I made that very clear, the nature of our economy and how that works, the premier continues to maintain that position.

"Around the rest of the country, they have their timetables and we look forward to it opening by Christmas of this year.

"Certainly seven out of the eight states and territories will be open and that will be a great day for Australia. You never know, it might be eight."

Follow the latest coronavirus news in our live updates below.

Originally published as PM drops massive border news

More Stories

border lockdown editors picks lockdown scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GP recognised for kindness and dedication in community

        Premium Content GP recognised for kindness and dedication in community

        Health The Proserpine doctor said the region’s generosity would be key in recovery after a tough year.

        Palmer candidate spotted campaiging 1500km from home

        Premium Content Palmer candidate spotted campaiging 1500km from home

        Politics United Australia Party candidate for Burdekin spotted campaiging on the Gold...

        Work begins on long-awaited extension over Airlie Creek

        Premium Content Work begins on long-awaited extension over Airlie Creek

        Business The new deck will provide an additional 75sq m of dining space.

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers