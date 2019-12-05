Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

PM poised to purge public service: report

by Daniel McCulloch
5th Dec 2019 9:27 AM

SCOTT Morrison is reportedly preparing to swing an axe through the public service with several department heads set for the chopping block.

The prime minister is expected to slash the number of government departments in an effort to cut bureaucratic red tape, The Australian reports.

Up to five department secretaries are expected to sacked in the purge.

"Obviously the public service has a very significant role to play and there needs to be stability within the public service," Labor deputy leader Richard Marles told Sky News on Thursday.

"I think it's really important - particularly at this time, given all the challenges that we're facing - that the government is managing the public service in a way which maintains stability and ultimately maintains morale."

Mr Morrison said in a speech in August the Australian Public Service needed to "evolve" and in some cases "conventional wisdom needs to be challenged".

He also called for "congestion busting", to encourage new ideas on how to improve services.

"I am concerned that just over a quarter of the APS does not really feel they can impact what's going on," he said at the time.

"This concerns me. I want people in the APS to feel they can make a contribution. I don't want you to be shut out. You need to feel that you can make a difference. That is why you're here.

"This is a failure of public service management to enable real engagement. This is one of the things I expect to see public service leaders change."

More Stories

Show More
federal government public servant public service scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

        premium_icon RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

        News Strathdickie woman combines love of road trips, Harley-Davidsons and the US so others can enjoy a top adventure.

        DESTROYED: Whitsunday residence completely gutted by fire

        premium_icon DESTROYED: Whitsunday residence completely gutted by fire

        News Fire crews arrive to find property "significantly on fire”.

        MVPs and Aussie team: Meet the volleyball stars from Prossie

        premium_icon MVPs and Aussie team: Meet the volleyball stars from Prossie

        Sport Young players are making their mark on championship courts

        CRUSH UPDATE: End of 2019 season in reach for Mackay Sugar

        premium_icon CRUSH UPDATE: End of 2019 season in reach for Mackay Sugar

        Business Farleigh mill stopped crushing on Tuesday to due a lack of sufficient supply