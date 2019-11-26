Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
"Gladys Liu has refused to give a statement to the parliament. She is being protected from doing so by Mr Morrison."
Politics

PM protecting Liberal MP Gladys Liu: Labor

by Daniel McCulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:51 AM

LABOR has accused the prime minister of running a protection racket for a Liberal MP facing questions about her ties to the Chinese government.

As allegations of Chinese foreign interference swirl around federal parliament, opposition senator Penny Wong is demanding Gladys Liu explain her connection to various Beijing-linked organisations.

"Gladys Liu has refused to give a statement to the parliament. She is being protected from doing so by Mr Morrison," Senator Wong told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

Ms Liu, a first-term MP for the Melbourne seat of Chisholm, faced scrutiny earlier this year over previous links to Chinese Communist Party propaganda groups.

The simmering issue has gathered steam again in recent days after allegations emerged that China tried to plant a spy in Australia's parliament.

More Stories

gladys liu labor party liberal party scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

        premium_icon MINING DEATH: Call for urgent probe into ‘what went wrong’

        Politics MP Dale Last has paid tribute to a mine worker who died overnight

        Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

        premium_icon Man caught with knife at Mackay Airport

        News The boilermaker told police he bought the knife online years ago and forgot about...

        CASH SPLASH: Funds flow for Mackay-Whitsunday dam project

        premium_icon CASH SPLASH: Funds flow for Mackay-Whitsunday dam project

        Environment FINALLY: Pre-construction work has now been fast-tracked to 2022.