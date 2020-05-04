PM’s humiliating phone call to Education Minister Dan Tehan

EXCLUSIVE

Scott Morrison ordered his own Education Minister to issue a grovelling apology to the Victorian Labor Premier Dan Andrews on Sunday over school closures in a private phone call.

While speculation has emerged the Prime Minister sent out Education Minister Dan Tehan to do his dirty work on Sunday when he attacked Victoria, news.com.au can reveal that there was no "good cop, bad cop" agreement in the bungled operation.

In fact, the Prime Minister called Mr Tehan after his Insiders appearance and urged him to retreat.

What followed was one of the fastest political surrenders since the 1896 Anglo-Zanzibar War was over in 45 minutes, one of the shortest recorded wars in history.

During the Sunday phone call, the Mr Morrison instructed his Education Minister to put out the statement where Mr Tehan admitted he "overstepped the mark" when he questioned the Mr Andrews' "leadership" for not returning to classroom teaching more quickly.

The behind-the-scenes brain explosion that prompted Mr Tehan to attack the Victorian Premier's "leadership" was also canvassed during his phone call with the PM.