Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Morrison
Morrison
Environment

PM’s plane shuttled volunteers to firefight

by Annika Smethurst, National Political Editor
9th Nov 2019 12:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PLANE from the Prime Minister's fleet of aircraft was used to shuttle volunteer firefighters from Canberra to Port Macquarie as bushfires raged in northern NSW on Friday night.

The Canberra-based RAAF aircraft was one of two planes called on to to help fight the devastating bushfires with a second plane used to transport South Australian volunteers from the Edinburgh air base to Port Macquarie.

Mr Morrison tweeted that the bravery of the volunteers was "unspeakable".

A plane from the Prime Minister’s fleet of aircraft was used to shuttle volunteer firefighters.
A plane from the Prime Minister’s fleet of aircraft was used to shuttle volunteer firefighters.

 

 

 

"Thank you to all those who are out there right now, to their families and all those supporting them and backing them in," he wrote on social media.

In a statement, Labor leader Anthony Albanese said he extended his sympathies to Australians who had lost loved ones and property in the bushfires.

"News of lives lost is heartbreaking for the families and communities affected," Mr Albanese said.

He said the ferocity of the bushfires was "unimaginable".

In addition to volunteers from South Australia and the ACT, a spokeswoman for Emergency Management Victoria said discussions were being held today about whether Victoria would send additional firefighting and other resources to New South Wales and Queensland to battle the devastating bushfires.

More Stories

fire fighters fires nsw nsw bushfire prime minister scott morrison

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Remembrance Day: Where ceremonies will be

        premium_icon Remembrance Day: Where ceremonies will be

        Whats On Here is where to find Remembrance Day services in the Mackay, Whitsunday, Isaac region

        INSURANCE CRISIS: LNP in talks over stamp duty abolishment

        premium_icon INSURANCE CRISIS: LNP in talks over stamp duty abolishment

        News Dawson MP George Christensen reveals ‘internal discussions’ have taken place

        Our Whitsunday tradie lady smashing the glass ceiling

        premium_icon Our Whitsunday tradie lady smashing the glass ceiling

        News This local resident is proving that gender is no barrier to success

        Adani protesters plan to argue against restitution

        premium_icon Adani protesters plan to argue against restitution

        Crime Court cases delayed for argument about thousands of dollars.