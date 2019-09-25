Poker run remembers Whitsunday resident

ALL IN: Enjoying the end to the Jolly Roger Poker Run around the Whitsundays were (back) Tas Desmond, Richard Williams, Tony Topping, (front) Marcus Hancock, Su Desmond, Brittany Pratt and Joe Little.

FORTY-FIVE motorbike riders took part in a memorial poker run in the Whitsundays on Saturday.

The Jolly Roger Poker Run and Poker in the Shed saw participants take part in the mystery venue tour which started in Conway, before stops at Peter Faust Dam, Cape Gloucester, Dingo Beach and Airlie Beach.

A hand of poker was played at each venue, with Caroline Thlow being named the overall winner.

A burn-out competition was also held at the final venue - The Shed Bar in Airlie Beach.

This was the first poker ride organised by the Roger Burgess Memorial Charity Association, which is named after former Whitsundays resident Roger Burgess who lost his battle with cancer.

Mr Burgess' sister and association treasurer Su Desmond said money raised from the event would be donated to Proserpine Hospital to be used in the green room - a garden area of the hospital.

Miss Desmond said the group hoped to hold more fundraising rides, and would like to raise enough money to install lighting in the green room so the area can be used at night time, as well as to install music there.

Miss Desmond said her brother fought cancer on and off for 31 years, and she wanted to help others.

"Putting music into the green room was one of his wishes,” she said.

"We're picking up where he left off.”

While the final figure of how much was raised from the event is not known, it was more than $4000 already.

Organisers were pleased with how it went.

"We're really rapt. We're going to be able to do something worthwhile,” Miss Desmond said.

"We really had no idea how we were going to go with the first one.

"I'm amazed. The support has been brilliant.

"A huge thank you to our supporters. Roger would be so proud we picked it up and ran with it.”