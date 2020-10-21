Pokies’ risk messaging not clear enough, CQU study finds

Research from CQUniversity has found that changing the warning labels to reflect losses deters punters

A CQUNIVERSITY study has found warning labels on pokies are not doing enough to highlight the losses gamblers can expect to face when putting their hard-earned through the machine.

CQUniversity postdoctoral fellow Dr Philip Newall found gamblers are more cautious when presented with warning labels that accurately reflect the potential losses, rather than potential winnings.

Dr Newall is calling for state regulators to increase the requirements for warning labels.

“Across the gambling sector, it’s common to see risk warnings that read ‘This game has an average payout of 90 per cent’, rather than what a gambler might expect to lose, for instance: ‘This game keeps an average of 10 per cent of all money bet’,” Dr Newall said.

Relationships Australia Queensland counsellor and community educator Susan Rounsevell said that shift in messaging would be a positive step forward.

“Warning signs on the machines of the actual odds of winning would also be a positive step forward,” Ms Rounsevell said.

“Regulations on limiting spending on pokies have had little effect in the past.”

This positive approach is called return-to-player, while the negative approach is called house-edge.

“The return-to-player of pokies is 85 per cent – this is an averaged figure over the life of a machine,” Ms Rounsevell said.

“So for every dollar a punter puts in they would only get back on average, 85c, meaning if you went in with $100, you’d be going home with $85 (if averaged over the life of a machine).

“The machines are designed to pay the venue a 15 per cent return on investment.

“These are profit making machines for the venue, not for the player.”

Dr Newall’s latest online experiment involved more than 2000 United Kingdom gamblers and found the house-edge message changed how gamblers perceived their likelihood of winning.

“Across the group, only 40 per cent of those surveyed correctly understood the mathematical meaning of the return-to-player message, compared to 66 per cent understanding the house-edge message,” Dr Newall explained.

Ms Rounsevell found teenagers regularly exposed to games of chance in apps and online games were at higher risk of addiction to gambling.

“Teenagers are a primary target for gambling providers,” she said.

“Games of chance are now often in-built into apps and online gaming, putting teens at higher risk of developing problematic gambling behaviours.

“Education programs for teens on addiction, gambling, pokies, the dopamine response and the odds would be beneficial to ensure a reduction in problematic gambling behaviour.”

Ms Rounsevell said there were a host of warning signs associated with problem gambling behaviours, including family and relationship problems, emotional and psychological issues, distress, depression, addictive habits, suicide and domestic and family violence.

“There are further costs to the community, including loss of work productivity, cost of crime and the breakdown of families and relationships,” Ms Rounsevell said.

Dr Newall said the research found that current warning labels were confusing and presented the glass as “half-full”.

“Gamblers aren’t being protected enough, and negative framing better reflects the risks of gambling,” he said.

For 24-hour support call The Gambling Helpline on 1800 858 858.

