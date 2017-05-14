24°
Poking fun at modernity

Daniel McKenzie | 14th May 2017 5:00 PM
PUPPET MASTER: David Strassman returns to Proserpine with a new show called iTed E.
PUPPET MASTER: David Strassman returns to Proserpine with a new show called iTed E.

FOR new show iTed E, puppet master David Strassman didn't have to look too far left of modern society's centre for inspiration.

"It's so the now,” Strassman told Newscorp of his new show, a satirical take on technology-laden lives.

"We're all stuck on our phones - Instagram, Twitter - not interacting with each other. America elected an idiot president because of social media.”

That relationship shared between society and technology forms the basis of iTed E, which Strassman describes as his most difficult and technologically advanced show yet.

Along for the ride are the sharp-tongued Chuck Wood and Ted E, who have been thrust into the world of social media, relinquishing their interactions with the real world.

"I'm pissed off because Chuck and Teddy are on their phones and I can't get them off their devices,” Strassman said.

The show is a progression for Strassman, who has come a long way since performing as a ventriloquist at birthday parties as a 14-year-old in his native California.

Crafting his show since the early 1990s, Strassman was the first ventriloquist doing stand-up, after having to stray from his first career choice.

"I wanted to be an astronaut but couldn't do that with drug use in high school,” Strassman said with a laugh.

Studying acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York, Strassman returned to ventriloquism, busking in Central Park in New York, Leicester Square, London and Paris, while growing his act in New York comedy clubs.

"I made my way up to headliner in the 1980s alongside Jim Carrey and Eddie Murphy. Those guys were my contemporaries,” he said.

Fast forward to 2017 and iTed E introduces new technology, as Strassman attempts to connect with his zombie-like characters, while bringing the world's most advanced puppetronics to life.

Combined with cutting edge lighting and production, Strassman said his well known puppet characters would bring mayhem and theatrics to the set.

"I'm breaking the law of physics. I operate five puppets with a hand-held device, that's never been done in history,” Strassman said.

DIGITAL GAGS

WHAT: David Strassman: iTed E

WHERE: Proserpine RSL

WHEN: May 15, 7pm

COST: From $49.90

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  david strassman ited e proserpine proserpine rsl

