Polar bears in Cannonvale?

A glitch in a weather app today provided some comic relief to residents hiding from the heat.

DURING the recent heatwave across the Whitsundays, it's surprising Cannonvale residents weren't reporting polar bear sightings after a glitch in their weather apps today.

Residents were puzzled when their apps showed the temperature had dipped to minus 17.8 degrees -- with a 'feels like' temperature of 43.9.

Fiona Van Blarcom said she messaged the makers of the weather app "to let them know their app has heatstroke".

A spokesperson for Mackay and District Weather Updates said they upgraded our data ingestion software yesterday and there was a small error in the with the way the data was being downloaded from the local weather station in Airlie Beach.

"As is always the case with computer software, one tiny bug in the code and everything goes haywire.

"(We) found the error and promptly fixed it all up. It shouldn't happen again."