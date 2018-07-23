Female taxi driver beaten and robbed

A FEMALE taxi driver had her nose broken when a passenger allegedly turned violent and stole her car.

A FEMALE taxi driver had her nose broken when a passenger allegedly turned violent and stole her car.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 32-year-old female driver attended a taxi rank on Miles St, Mount Isa, about 4am Sunday, where she was flagged down for a fare by a male customer.

He said the driver then transported the man to a number of locations before being directed to an address along Duchess Road.

"As the taxi slowed down the man allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and jumped across to the driver's side of the vehicle, demanding the victim's money and phone," the spokesman said

"The man allegedly took the items before punching the driver in the face and making further threats for her to exit the vehicle.

"The woman complied and the man allegedly fled in the stolen taxi southbound along Duchess Road."

The victim walked 1.5 kilometres before flagging down a passing motorist for assistance.

She sustained a broken nose as a result of the alleged attack.

Ongoing investigations by detectives resulted in the stolen taxi and cash being located along Blainey Rd around 8.40am the same day.

A 21-year-old Townview man was arrested a short time later and charged with robbery with violence, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle unlicensed and possessing dangerous drugs.

He is due to appear in Mount Isa Magistrates Court today.